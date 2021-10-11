News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police appeal for help to find man missing for almost a month

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:29 PM October 11, 2021   
 Joshua Joyce has not been seen since September 13

Joshua Joyce has not been seen since September 13 - Credit: Essex Police/supplied by the family

Essex police officers is appealing for help to find a missing 30-year-old man who has not been seen for almost a month. 

Joshua Joyce, from the Manningtree area, was last seen on September 13 and reported missing on September 24. 

He is described as white 6ft 5ins tall, with cropped brown hair and a beard.

A spokesman for Essex Police said that they have exhausted all lines of enquiries and are now asking the public for help. 

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he is please call Essex Police on 101.

Manningtree News

