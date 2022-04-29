The House of Commons needs a new HR department

Opinion

Maybe as you get older political scandals – like birthdays – come around quicker.

This year, at least, they have come in a flurry.

Just this year we have had controversies – some of them justified, some not so much – over non-dom status, illicit parties and anonymous briefings about a woman crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Then, on Tuesday, a meeting was called amid reports 56 MPs – including three cabinet ministers – are facing allegations of sexual misconduct referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme.

Boris Johnson told the Commons “sexual harassment is intolerable” and “of course it is grounds for dismissal” when asked about the 56 MPs.

At the same meeting, it was alleged a Tory MP watched pornography on a mobile phone in the Commons chamber – while at work and therefore on TV.

And, yesterday, a disgraced Conservative MP announced he had resigned – two-and-a-half weeks after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. It has been reported that he will take home his full April pay packet.

Questions have rightly been asked about the culture within government which has allowed these scandals to keep happening.

But at the same time, it is not confined to one party.

On the same day the porn scandal came to light, a Welsh MP alleged that an unnamed member of Labour’s frontbench had described her as a “secret weapon” because, he said, women wanted to be her friend and men wanted to sleep with her.

And it was announced Liam Byrne, another opposition MP, will be suspended from parliament for two days after he was found to have bullied an aide following a falling out.

So, if it is not the colour of rosette they wear that causes this bad behaviour, then what is it?

Defence secretary Ben Wallace, who was tasked with doing the morning round of television and radio interviews the day after the porn allegations emerged, told one television show: “This is a problem, I think, about the overall culture of the House of Commons.

“It is late sitting, long nights with bars, and that very often leads, and it has done for decades, to behavioural challenges.”

But in a radio interview, he was perhaps closer to the mark when he spoke about the consequences the MP could face.

He said the MP should lose the whip and could face sanctions including the prospect of a by-election if they were found to have watched pornography on their phone in the chamber.

In what other workplace would there be any indecision over the consequences facing someone watching porn at work?

MPs hold an exalted position in society and are entrusted with a huge amount of responsibility and power.

But at the same time, they are left almost entirely to their own devices when it comes to workplace behaviour.

On one level, making MPs answerable only to their electorate makes sense – after all, it is us they are representing.

On another level, it seems that this has meant a lot of unacceptable behaviour has gone unpunished.

Several internal bodies and procedures – including the Independent Complaints and Grievances Scheme – can investigate wrongdoing and impose sanctions.

Among the most serious sanctions available are suspension or expulsion – which would require a parliamentary vote.

And political parties themselves can take action by removing the whip and kicking MPs out of the party.

What parliament really needs is a modern HR system to keep members in line.

This would need to be finely balanced against the role MPs play in our democracy and would likely be seen as controversial.

But something needs to be done to clear up politicians’ bad behaviour and bring the House of Commons into the 21st century – because currently, they’re giving the mother of parliaments a bad name.