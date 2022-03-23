Tom Hunt welcomed the fuel price cut but said more should be done to punish the Russian regime. - Credit: Archant

Political reaction in Suffolk was divided on party lines after the chancellor's Spring Statement - although those we contacted agreed there was something to benefit most people.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt focussed on the fuel duty reduction - but also warned that the war in the Ukraine would continue to impact on the economy.

He said: "I welcome the substantial cut to fuel duty, the biggest cut to this tax to ever be announced. I and many of my colleagues signed a letter to the chancellor calling for a cut to this fuel duty.

"The chancellor’s move to cut fuel taxes, as well as raising the National Insurance tax threshold, will help the hard-working families who are feeling the squeeze.

"This is not to say we do not still face challenges. We do - not just in the face of the conflict we are seeing in Ukraine, but the impacts of this on energy costs and inflation, as well as in balancing tax cuts with the amounts we are paying on national debt interest.

"In the UK we are seeing 6.2% inflation. By comparison, the USA is seeing rates of 7.9% and the Eurozone is seeing 5.9% (Feb 2022).

“The Chancellor was also right to reiterate the importance of standing with Ukraine, and using our economic leverage to punish Putin’s regime. It’s important that we continue to use our economic power to undermine Russian economic security and ensure Putin’s aggression does not go unpunished.”

Central Suffolk and Ipswich North MP Dr Dan Poulter also welcomed the fuel duty cut which, he said, would be particularly welcome in the rural parts of his seat where families relied heavily on their cars.

Dr Dan Poulter felt it would be very difficult to put up the fuel duty again next year if prices remained volatile. - Credit: Archant

He said: "This is certainly something many of us had been calling for - and although it was brought in as a temporary measure I suspect he will find it difficult to cut in the years ahead if fuel prices continue to be volatile."

Dr Poulter said the war in Ukraine had shown the importance of energy security and why democracies should not be reliant on a dangerous state like Russia.

"We need to look hard at developing energy security and on our green energy resources if we are to move to a carbon neutral society."

Deputy leader of the Labour group on Suffolk County Council and former Ipswich MP Sandy Martin felt the chancellor had missed the opportunity to help the poorest in society: "The changes will have put some money back into people's pockets - but many of the changes benefit the wealthy more than those who really need help.

Sandy Martin felt the changes were not targeted at those who needed help most. - Credit: Archant

"I wouldn't expect it from a Tory government, but a windfall tax on energy company profits could have been used to make it easier for the poorest people to adequately insulate their homes.

"The best way of cutting energy costs is by using less of it and if homes are better insulated or have heat pumps that is the best way of helping the poorest.

"The people who benefit most from cutting fuel duty are those who use the most fuel in the biggest cars. If you drive a Rolls-Royce you probably don't have to worry too much about the cost of petrol!"



