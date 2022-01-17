Poll
POLL: Let us know your thoughts on the BBC licence fee plans
- Credit: PA
The government is reportedly considering scrapping the BBC licencing fee - but what do you think of the plans?
Currently, people wishing to watch live television in the UK are required to pay a £159 yearly fee, which helps fund a range of BBC services.
But Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the next announcement about the fee "will be the last" amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years.
The BBC Royal Charter is up for renewal in 2027, which is also when the current licence fee funding deal expires.
Critics of the fee say it is a tax on people wanting to watch live TV but not necessarily the BBC.
However, Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell has said the Government is signalling "the end of the BBC as we know it" in an attempt to distract from the Downing Street parties scandal.
What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the poll below
