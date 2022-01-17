News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Poll

POLL: Let us know your thoughts on the BBC licence fee plans

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:22 PM January 17, 2022
The government is considering scrapping the BBC licence fee, reports suggest

The government is considering scrapping the BBC licence fee, reports suggest (file photo) - Credit: PA

The government is reportedly considering scrapping the BBC licencing fee - but what do you think of the plans?

Currently, people wishing to watch live television in the UK are required to pay a £159 yearly fee, which helps fund a range of BBC services.

But Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said the next announcement about the fee "will be the last" amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years.

The BBC Royal Charter is up for renewal in 2027, which is also when the current licence fee funding deal expires.

Critics of the fee say it is a tax on people wanting to watch live TV but not necessarily the BBC.

However, Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell has said the Government is signalling "the end of the BBC as we know it" in an attempt to distract from the Downing Street parties scandal.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the poll below

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before
  2. 2 How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?
  3. 3 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  1. 4 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luton join race for keeper Walton
  2. 5 Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store
  3. 6 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's Bolton loss
  4. 7 Anger as second homeowners set to receive £191million in Covid grants
  5. 8 'A good team and well-coached' - Bolton boss Evatt on Town
  6. 9 Teenage girl grabbed by man in seaside town
  7. 10 Missing 13-year-old boy from Hadleigh found safe
BBC
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk County Council appoints Lovell Partnerships as preferred bidder

Suffolk County Council

Developer chosen to build 3,000 new homes in Suffolk

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
'Nottingham Knockers' have been reported visiting properties in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in Bury St Edmunds

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans forces first half save with this shot at Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten 2-0 at Bolton

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Darren Old is trading for the last time on Bury St Edmunds market on Saturday, January 15

West Suffolk Council

Cancelling Christmas fair 'nail in the coffin' for established market stall

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon