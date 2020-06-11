E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Pollen bomb’ warning for hay fever sufferers ahead of drier weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:32 11 June 2020

A 'pollen bomb' has been forecast across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: JANICE POULSON

A 'pollen bomb' has been forecast across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: JANICE POULSON

Hay fever sufferers may wish to take caution over the next few days amid warnings of a ‘pollen bomb’ sweeping across Suffolk and north Essex.

The Met Office is forecasting grass pollen levels in the east of England to be ‘high’ between Thursday and Saturday - but the warning has been raised to ‘very high’ for Sunday and Monday.

Hay fever happens when our bodies mistakenly treat pollen as a harmful organism, with the immune system beginning to make antibodies to fight an infection.

The recent wet weather has meant less pollen has been released into the air, but predictions of a drier weekend have led to forecasters increasing the risk level.

MORE: Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

You may also want to watch:

Plants typically need a period of cold then warm weather before they blossom.

The expected high concentration of pollen has led to it being described as a ‘bomb’ by experts.

Nali Nouri, manager at Woodbridge Pharmacy, said: “The most important thing to do if you suffer from hay fever is to take antihistamine allergy tablets in the mornings as a precaution.

“There are also balms you can get to rub under your nose and we have eye drops if they get itchy.

“With the pollen, it is going to effect everyone.”

MORE: Another wet day in Suffolk but there is sunshine on the way

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Pollen bomb’ warning for hay fever sufferers ahead of drier weekend

A 'pollen bomb' has been forecast across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: JANICE POULSON

Rubbish bins removed after walkers leave trail of destruction at beauty spot

Dedham Parish Council have announced that litter bins will be removed from the gate to the River Stour path after

Suffolk council leader Matthew Hicks attacks racism and inequality

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks released the statement reaffirming the authority's commitment to diversity. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Hughes Electrical poised to reopen 10 stores

Robert Hughes, chairman of Hughes Electrical, celebrates the reopening of some of the chain's stores Picture: HUGHES ELECTRICAL

Fenwick’s department store reopening

Fenwick's will open in Colchester's High Street on June 15 for the first time since lockdown started in March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24