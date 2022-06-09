Fears for wildlife after paint dumped into Suffolk river
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
A tin of paint has been found dumped in a Suffolk river, prompting concerns about the potential danger to local wildlife.
A Facebook post in a Saxmundham group showed white-tinged water in the River Fromus in Saxmundham, which appeared to have been contaminated by paint from a smashed tin lying by the side of the river.
The container seemed to have been dropped from a pedestrian bridge overlooking the river from where the video was shot.
One concerned poster said: "I caught newts in the Fromus when I was a boy. If there are any there now or any marine life that certainly will not aide to their survival."
However, an Environment Agency spokesman said: “We have investigated reports of pollution in the River Fromus in Saxmundham.
“The cause appears to be a tin of paint discarded into the river. Fortunately, in this case, the paint is likely to disperse and not impact wildlife or the environment.
“We are grateful to members of the public reporting pollution on our free 24-hour incident hotline 0800 807060.”
The spokesman said the agency was working to have the tin of paint removed.