Inquest jury retires in case of father who died after Pontins restraint

Published: 1:04 PM May 10, 2021

Paul Reynolds (inset) died two days after his arrest at Pontins Pakefield - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY/NICK BUTCHER

A jury has retired to consider its ruling in the inquest of a father-of-three who died after being restrained at Pontins Pakefield.

Colchester man Paul Reynolds died in hospital two days after being involved in an altercation with another guest at the holiday park, near Lowestoft, on Valentine's Day 2017.

Mr Reynolds, also known as Paul Gladwell, was restrained by security staff before being arrested, but he became unwell while in a police van.

Paul Reynolds and his partner Carrie Bennett - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY/PA WIRE

An inquest into the 38-year-old's death began at Suffolk Coroners' Court on April 19.

A total of 37 witnesses gave evidence to the court, including Pontins security guards, officers from Suffolk police and experts on use of force and survivability.

On the 15th day of the inquest on Monday, area coroner Jacqueline Devonish asked the 10-person jury to consider a range of factors that could have caused Mr Reynolds' death - including the actions of Pontins staff, his health and whether physical restraint was necessary.