Family of father-of-three who died after Pontins arrest sill await prosecution appeal decision

An inquest into the death of Paul Gladwell, 38, who died after an arrest at Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield, is due to take place in April next year. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Relatives of a father-of-three who died after being arrested at Pakefield’s Pontins Holiday Park are still waiting to whether anyone will be charged over his death, an inquest has heard.

An inquest hearing into the death of Paul Gladwell was told the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is still deciding over an appeal by his family not to charge any of those involved.

Mr Gladwell, also known as Paul Reynolds, died on February 16, 2017 at James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) after becoming unwell while in custody.

The 38-year-old, from Colchester, had previously been detained by staff at Pontins and later arrested by the police.

The CPS later said no manslaughter charges were being brought, saying there was insufficient evidence against any of the eight people involved.

A full inquest was due to take place in September but was delayed until April 19, 2021 at a pre-inquest hearing in June, because the CPS had not yet made a decision over the appeal.

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish criticised the CPS for the delay in proceedings, saying she was “anxious to get it heard” - but was told a CPS decision was expected by the end of September.

However, at the latest inquest hearing on Friday, October 23, Suffolk Coroners’ Court was told a decision had still not been made on the appeal.

Another pre-inquest review hearing will now take place on December 11 2020.

At an earlier pre-inquest review, the court heard how Mr Gladwell was initially detained by staff at Pontins Holiday Park in Pakefield at 11.40pm on February 14, 2017 after what is thought to have been an altercation with another guest.

He was then arrested on suspicion of assault by Suffolk Constabulary, who were called to the site.

The 38-year-old later became unwell while being transported to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre in a police van and officers stopped the van and contacted an ambulance.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to JPUH by ambulance in a critical condition. However, he was later pronounced dead.