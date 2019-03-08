Heavy Showers

Pop-up museum will celebrate 100 years of women in the armed forces

PUBLISHED: 10:31 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 25 April 2019

The pop-up museum will be hosted by Bury St Edmunds market Picture: ARCHANT

The pop-up museum will be hosted by Bury St Edmunds market Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A pop-up museum to celebrate 100 years of women serving in the armed forces will be hosted by Bury St Edmunds market this summer, and families are being invited to get involved.

The museum will showcase photographs, stories, information, memorabilia and relics relating to women from the region who have served in the armed forces over the past 100 years.

The event, which will be held in celebration of Armed Forces Day on June 29, is being organised by artist Lou Gridley, market traders and West Suffolk Council and will feature music and dress from the 1940s.

Veteran servicewomen are being invited to come forward to participate in the event and contribute material for the exhibition.

Families of late servicewomen are also being invited to share their personal stories and memorabilia with the community, including news articles, audio visual recordings, or uniform.

The project is also looking for veteran servicewomen who are happy to be interviewed by local school students as part of the pop-up museum.

Email art@louisegridley.com

All contributions will be recorded, archived and subsequently made available to future generations. Contributions are made on a temporary loan basis for the duration of the project.

Entries can be submitted in the following formats:

• In person: Drop off relics at Moyse's Hall Museum desk (open Monday to Saturday 10am-5pm, Sun 12-4pm). Please ensure your contribution is labelled with your name, email, contact phone number. All paper documents/photos will be scanned and returned to you.

• Email: Send scanned documents/photographs to the learning heritage officer at Moyse's Hall Museum be emailing daniel.clarke@westsuffolk.gov.uk

• Post: Send original or copied letters/photos/documents to: Daniel Clarke, Learning Heritage Officer, Moyse's Hall Museum, Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1DX

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 31.

