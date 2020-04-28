E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Leisure centre transformed into pop-up Covid-19 testing facility

PUBLISHED: 09:09 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 28 April 2020

The Dovercourt Bay Lifestyle leisure centre is being used as a pop-up testing facility for the next three days. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

The Dovercourt Bay Lifestyle leisure centre is being used as a pop-up testing facility for the next three days. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

A leisure centre in north Essex has been temporarily transformed into a pop-up Covid-19 testing centre for key workers this morning - and will be there for the next three days.

The Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles leisure centre, owned and run by Tendring District Council (TDC), was closed at the beginning of lockdown but has now been reopened by the army as a mobile testing unit.

These pop-up centres can be assembled in just 20 minutes and will be testing key workers who are showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Neil Stock OBE, TDC leader, is pleased the authority is able to lend a helping hand to the fight against coronavirus and said: “Though we are not carrying out the testing ourselves, we are pleased to support our partners in the health service and the military as they carry out this important work.

You may also want to watch:

“The testing strategy will support people to get a diagnosis, and if negative help key workers back into their roles to support others during these difficult times.”

Specially-trained military personnel are collecting swabs at the facility, which are then sent to a lab for testing and the results are delivered in 48 hours.

The centre has been opened for essential workers or members of their household with symptoms of the virus and the council have advised the test is done most effectively within three days of the symptoms starting.

Tests are allocated via an online appointment system but as today is the first day, key workers can turn up with ID to be admitted.

The full definition of a key worker and who should be getting tested can be found on the government website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Armed response team and dog unit at scene of police incident

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How much has the lockdown hit business in your part of East Anglia?

The economy across Suffolk has taken a battering since the country was put into lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Leisure centre transformed into pop-up Covid-19 testing facility

The Dovercourt Bay Lifestyle leisure centre is being used as a pop-up testing facility for the next three days. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

School in Ipswich praised for ‘dramatic improvement’

Headteacher at The Willows Primary School in Ipswich, Paul Arch. Picture: ORWELL MULTI ACADEMY TRUST

New A140 roundabouts set to open by end of year

Works to build two new roundabouts near Eye Airfield on the A140 are continuing Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Man arrested after armed police called to Suffolk flat

Officers were at the scene of a police incident in Cobbold Road in Woodbridge this evening. Picture: MIKE DAY
Drive 24