Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eat in this garden centre's Great British Bake Off style marquee

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 August 2019

Inside the marquee restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Notcutts Garden Centre Woodbridge

Inside the marquee restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Notcutts Garden Centre Woodbridge

Archant

While work at Notcutts in Woodbridge continues, diners have the chance to experience a fabulous temporary restaurant.

When it opened in June, the marquee restaurant at Notcutts' Woodbridge garden centre was quite basic looking. But take a swizz at it now. Hung with bunting and festooned with floral displays, the space now looks like somewhere Mary Berry (or Prue Leith) would quite happily hang out in with a cuppa and a slice of sponge.

Based on Ipswich Road, the centre's restaurant is a temporary installation while major refurbishment is in full swing. The marquee is bedecked with large flower arrangements, garlands and even chandeliers and is getting lots of great feedback from customers about its creative design.

It will be in place until the end of the year when the new restaurant, with space for up to 250 people and an outdoor terrace is set to be completed.

You may also want to watch:

The restaurant serves food from breakfast, through lunch into the afternoon, with daily specials. Options include sandwiches, jacket potatoes, butternut falafel wraps, and chicken cous cous, as well as scones and cakes from Belgian chocolate, to rhubarb and rosehip sponge. A wide selection of teas, coffees and soft drinks is also available - and you can even opt to buy dishes to enjoy as a picnic out on the lawns.

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge, said: "We are pleased to offer the local community something special to enjoy while our main restaurant is undergoing an exciting redevelopment project. It's great to hear such fantastic feedback on our marquee, with customers asking if we're hosting weddings or Great British Bake Off competitions! We look forward to welcoming families to enjoy our temporary restaurant experience over the summer holidays."

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

First bands announced for new Ipswich music festival

Well-known local band Dingus Khan will perform. Picture: DINGUS KHAN

Eat in this garden centre’s Great British Bake Off style marquee

Inside the marquee restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Notcutts Garden Centre Woodbridge

Watch: ‘It’s not enough’ - Lambert reveals transfer frustrations in first press conference of the season

Paul Lambert will meet the media this morning. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Today’s news as it happens

Our liveblog covers breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists