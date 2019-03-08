Eat in this garden centre's Great British Bake Off style marquee

Inside the marquee restaurant at Notcutts, Woodbridge Picture: Notcutts Garden Centre Woodbridge Archant

While work at Notcutts in Woodbridge continues, diners have the chance to experience a fabulous temporary restaurant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When it opened in June, the marquee restaurant at Notcutts' Woodbridge garden centre was quite basic looking. But take a swizz at it now. Hung with bunting and festooned with floral displays, the space now looks like somewhere Mary Berry (or Prue Leith) would quite happily hang out in with a cuppa and a slice of sponge.

Based on Ipswich Road, the centre's restaurant is a temporary installation while major refurbishment is in full swing. The marquee is bedecked with large flower arrangements, garlands and even chandeliers and is getting lots of great feedback from customers about its creative design.

It will be in place until the end of the year when the new restaurant, with space for up to 250 people and an outdoor terrace is set to be completed.

You may also want to watch:

The restaurant serves food from breakfast, through lunch into the afternoon, with daily specials. Options include sandwiches, jacket potatoes, butternut falafel wraps, and chicken cous cous, as well as scones and cakes from Belgian chocolate, to rhubarb and rosehip sponge. A wide selection of teas, coffees and soft drinks is also available - and you can even opt to buy dishes to enjoy as a picnic out on the lawns.

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge, said: "We are pleased to offer the local community something special to enjoy while our main restaurant is undergoing an exciting redevelopment project. It's great to hear such fantastic feedback on our marquee, with customers asking if we're hosting weddings or Great British Bake Off competitions! We look forward to welcoming families to enjoy our temporary restaurant experience over the summer holidays."