Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

‘This is the perfect location for it’: Pop up cinema events to be screened in popular park

PUBLISHED: 12:52 29 January 2019

Pop Up Pictures will bring The Great Outdoor Cinema Club to Oulton Broad for the first time. Picture: Music Art Study

Pop Up Pictures will bring The Great Outdoor Cinema Club to Oulton Broad for the first time. Picture: Music Art Study

MAS

Film fans are in for a treat, as an outdoor cinema event is set to be showcased in a popular park for the first time.

For three nights in September, Pop Up Pictures will be bringing its Great Outdoor Cinema Club to Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

The Norwich-based company, run by Danny Banthorpe and other event planners, will be screening three movies over three nights from Thursday, September 5 to Saturday, September 7.

With the films still to be confirmed, Mr Banthorpe is “looking forward” to bring this new event to town.

Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick ButcherNicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick Butcher

He said: “We are thrilled to be coming to Oulton Broad for the first time.

“We are really looking forward to it. as the setting in Nicholas Everitt Park is perfect for the Pop Up Pictures Great Outdoor Cinema Club.

“There’s nothing better than watching your favourite movie on the big screen...except perhaps, watching it on a big screen in the great outdoors, surrounded by family and friends.”

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick ButcherNicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The films will be screened in the park between 6pm and 10pm each evening.

With a woodfire pizza, popcorn, nachos and refreshments all on sale at reasonable prices, early bird ticket offers will soon be available, with the events catering for about 475 people per night.

Mr Banthorpe added: “We met up with Oulton Broad Parish Council and they are really positive about it – its lovely to see the passion from them for pop up cinema and showcasing something for the community.

“This is the perfect location for it – the park is such a beautiful setting. “We are an East Anglian brand, who are passionate about doing events in our own area.

“After four years at Fritton Lake we will be having a break from there and going to Nicholas Everitt Park as there is a great footfall benefit.

“Generally the films are PG or 12A, so families can come along.

“The films tend to centre around throwback Thursday, thrill night/fright night Friday and sing-a-long Saturday.”

Ticket details are available from the Pop Up Picture Facebook page via www.facebook.com/events/320155008707245/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

#includeImage($article, 225)

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Met Office extend snow warnings until Friday

Dudley enjoying snow in Chantry Park last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Do you have to show up at work or school when it’s snowing? Your rights explained

A snowman in Copford. Picture: Jessica Hill

Man arrested in connection with Daniel Saunders murder investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists