'Final nail in the coffin': Neighbours' anger at 138 homes bid

PUBLISHED: 07:35 26 June 2019

The view from Poplar Hill, the road where the development will be built. Picture: IAN CLARK

The view from Poplar Hill, the road where the development will be built. Picture: IAN CLARK

Ian Clark

A controversial bid to build 138 new homes in Stowmarket has drawn the ire of more than 200 neighbours.

Poplar Hill Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPSPoplar Hill Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Gladman's previous bid for 160 homes in Poplar Hill, between Stowmarket and Combs, was dismissed several months ago as having "limited benefits" to the local area.

So it has resubmitted the plans with 22 fewer homes, hoping it would be received more favourably.

Gladman says that the homes will "provide a choice of housing to meet the needs of the area, whilst respecting and enhancing the site's environmental and cultural assets".

But the latest plans have drawn even more criticism, with 256 public objections.

As such, the vision has been recommended for refusal when it comes before Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee on Wednesday, June 26.

One opponent said: "There are myriad reasons to halt this venture but one of the most obvious is the dire condition of the traffic infrastructure on Poplar Hill.

"It is already barely functional, adding 138 houses will be the final nail in the coffin.

"There are existing brownfield sites in Stowmarket that could benefit from having new construction and a new community to reinvigorate them."

Fears were also raised over the impact any new homes on the landscape and the Grade I listed Church of St Mary, as well as the effect it would have on roads.

The development would also reduce the gap between Stowmarket and Combs, it has been claimed.

Another objector said: "There is not enough infrastructure in place to take the additional population in the local primary schools, pre-schools, secondary school, and doctor surgeries."

Gladman says the estate will be "set within a robust green infrastructure, which will include existing mature trees and hedgerows and open space" and that it will be "inspired by the character and detail found within Stowmarket and its surrounding landscape".

The previous application for 160 homes was unanimously rejected at a committee meeting help at Endeavour House in September 2018.

Campaigners will attend the next meeting hoping for the same outcome.

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Row erupts over which Suffolk flag design best represents the county

Bill Bulstrode and Karen Haynes in Framlingham. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Final nail in the coffin’: Neighbours’ anger at 138 homes bid

The view from Poplar Hill, the road where the development will be built. Picture: IAN CLARK

Hero dog Bowza to the rescue again after saving bird from roadside

Bowza and Bondi have become firm friends Picture: DON COX

Motorists face ‘nightmare’ in Ipswich as series of roadworks hit the town

Work continues rebuild Westerfield level crossing, Picture: PAUL GEATER
