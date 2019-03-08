Thunderstorms

Plans for 90 new homes in Stowmarket given go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 08:24 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 13 June 2019

The view from Poplar Hill, the road where the development will be built. Picture: IAN CLARK

Ian Clark

A vision for 90 homes to be built in Stowmarket as part of a new housing estate has been given the green light at a council committee meeting.

The 90 homes are planned to be built on land to the west of Farriers Road in Edgecomb Park, alongside 75 other homes which were granted permission in 2017.

The new estate will include a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom bungalows which will be for a mixture of purposes.

The plans actually allow developers, Construct Reason Ltd and E W Durrant & Son, to build a total of 165 homes on the plot - but only 145 are planned.

Of the homes, 19% will be affordable and a quarter will be supported living units for the elderly.

Outline planning permission was granted for the 90 homes in July 2017, at the same time as 75 homes were given detailed planning permission subject to some conditions being met.

During the Mid Suffolk Council committee meeting, which took place at Endeavour House in Ipswich on Wednesday, councillors agreed that the 90 new homes could go ahead.

The site will now be built over six phases.

A report published by the developers states that during the first stage, a total of 14 affordable houses will be built providing "much needed affordable accommodation immediately in order to meet a high demand in the local area".

During the final stage of construction, 42 supported living houses will be built.

The report suggests that the assisted living houses will fit the need set out in Mid Suffolk District Council's Elderly Persons Strategy, which aims to provide for the ageing population in the district.

No objections to the new homes were made by Stowmarket Town Council.

However Combs Parish Council asked for a green belt of trees to surround the site and said it was "disappointed" at the number of supported housing units.

