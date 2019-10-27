In pictures: dogs wear purple poppies to honour animal war dead

Wangford Veterinary Clinic is holding its Poppies on 4 Paws campaign. Pictured is Alfie the dog. Picture: WANGFORD VETERINARY CLINIC Archant

The sacrifices of our soldiers during wartime are often rightly celebrated - yet perhaps not everyone knows how animals also gave everything to serve alongside soldiers in battle.

Wangford Veterinary Clinic is holding its Poppies on 4 Paws campaign. Pictured are Ted and Dudley wearing their purple poppies. Picture: WANGFORD VETERINARY CLINIC Wangford Veterinary Clinic is holding its Poppies on 4 Paws campaign. Pictured are Ted and Dudley wearing their purple poppies. Picture: WANGFORD VETERINARY CLINIC

But now a Suffolk veterinary clinic has launched a campaign to remember the heroic efforts of our four-legged friends during conflict.

Wangford Veterinary Clinic's Poppies on 4 Paws Appeal will run until November 11.

In addition to its usual red clip-on poppies, it now has new purple poppies which have become a symbol of remembrance in the UK for animals that served during wartime.

Wangford Veterinary Clinic is holding its Poppies on 4 Paws campaign. Pictured is Elvis the dog. Picture: WANGFORD VETERINARY CLINIC Wangford Veterinary Clinic is holding its Poppies on 4 Paws campaign. Pictured is Elvis the dog. Picture: WANGFORD VETERINARY CLINIC

Jill Asquith, from the clinic, said: "As usual, we are asking pet owners to show their support by displaying one of these special poppies, red or purple on their dog's collar or harness.

"Dogs truly are man's best friend. They have for many years - and still do - serve alongside soldiers, so it's appropriate that we should, in return, show our support and thanks by commemorating them in this way."

Money from the red poppies will go to the Royal British Legion, while cash from the purple poppies will go to Hounds for Heroes - which provides specially-trained assistance dogs to injured and disabled men and women of from the armed forces and emergency services

For more information, visit the Wangford Veterinary Clinic website.