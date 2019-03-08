Poppy display returns to Sudbury

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 05:30 25 October 2019

The poppy cascade is installed at St Peter's church in Sudbury town centre Picture: TODD BELLARIUS

TODD BELLARIUS

A spectacular poppy cascade first unveiled to commemorate the centenary of the First World War last year has returned to Sudbury.

A cargo net covered in more than 23,000 knitted or crocheted poppies, all completed by volunteers, has been installed by Sudbury Town Council at St Peter's church in the town centre for this year's Remembrance celebrations.

Firefighters from Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds used cherry-picker equipment to fit the net to the church spire.

A council spokesman said: "The council felt the Poppy Cascade had such a huge impact last year, bringing in people from all over the country, so it decided to put the nets up again on St Peter's.

"We could not have achieved this again without the help from the firefighters from Sudbury and Bury and the council thanks them all for their hard work and support."

Westons Bakery provided refreshments for the firefighters.

