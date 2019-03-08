New Aldeburgh Carnival Queen is announced

Psychology and sociology degree student Poppy Martinez has been chosen as Aldeburgh's Carnival Queen for this summer's big event.

Poppy, 20, is the 77th holder of the title and will be accompanied on her royal duties by her attendants Ellen Cooney, 10, and Amelia Clements, 11.

Poppy is in her second year at Canterbury Christ Church University, and her hobbies include sport and this year she is captain of the university lacrosse team. She enjoys reading, watching movies and TV series, loves to cook and try out new foods, but says that "nothing beats Aldeburgh fish and chips".

When home from university she works in the Aldeburgh Pharmacy.

Ellen and Amelia both attend Aldeburgh Primary School. Ellen enjoys English and art and her hobbies include swimming, running in the Sizewell park run, reading, Girl Guides and she sings in the Aldeburgh Church choir. Her great aunt Cynthia was also a carnival attendant many years ago.

Amelia's favourite subject is art and she enjoys fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Her mum Tara was carnival queen in 2003.

The carnival takes place from August 17-19 and in collaboration with Aldeburgh Cinema, which is celebrating its centenary this year, the theme is 'Lights, Camera, Action'.

The queen and her attendants will be crowned at the Moot Hall on Monday, August 19 at 3pm and this will be followed by the Grand Procession.