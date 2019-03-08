Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Aldeburgh Carnival Queen is announced

PUBLISHED: 18:13 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 26 May 2019

Left to right: 2019 Aldeburgh Carnival Queen Poppy Martinez and her attendants Ellen Cooney and Amelia Clements Picture: ALDEBURGH CARNIVAL

Left to right: 2019 Aldeburgh Carnival Queen Poppy Martinez and her attendants Ellen Cooney and Amelia Clements Picture: ALDEBURGH CARNIVAL

Archant

Psychology and sociology degree student Poppy Martinez has been chosen as Aldeburgh's Carnival Queen for this summer's big event.

Psychology and sociology degree student Poppy Martinez has been chosen as Aldeburgh's Carnival Queen for this summer's big event.

Poppy, 20, is the 77th holder of the title and will be accompanied on her royal duties by her attendants Ellen Cooney, 10, and Amelia Clements, 11.

Poppy is in her second year at Canterbury Christ Church University, and her hobbies include sport and this year she is captain of the university lacrosse team. She enjoys reading, watching movies and TV series, loves to cook and try out new foods, but says that "nothing beats Aldeburgh fish and chips".

You may also want to watch:

When home from university she works in the Aldeburgh Pharmacy.

Ellen and Amelia both attend Aldeburgh Primary School. Ellen enjoys English and art and her hobbies include swimming, running in the Sizewell park run, reading, Girl Guides and she sings in the Aldeburgh Church choir. Her great aunt Cynthia was also a carnival attendant many years ago.

Amelia's favourite subject is art and she enjoys fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends. Her mum Tara was carnival queen in 2003.

The carnival takes place from August 17-19 and in collaboration with Aldeburgh Cinema, which is celebrating its centenary this year, the theme is 'Lights, Camera, Action'.

The queen and her attendants will be crowned at the Moot Hall on Monday, August 19 at 3pm and this will be followed by the Grand Procession.

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Most Read

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Seaside fun in Bury St Edmunds at annual Whitsun Fayre

'The beach' proved popular with families at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

There’s more to Aldeburgh Festival than music as alternative 2019 programme unveiled

Alice Zawadzki will be performing at The Pumphouse in Aldeburgh as part of an alternative Aldeburgh Festival programme Photo:Stephen Jay

Truth is stranger than fiction: Hollywood’s greatest bio-pics

Tom Hulce in Amadeus one of the greatest bio-pics ever made. Photo: Warner Bros

Pop Chorus to return to Latitude Festival - with 80 singers on stage

Pop Chorus' performance at Latitude last year was hailed as one of the highlights of the festival Picture: SARA BOWREY

Has the bedtime story lost its place in the digital world?

Do you still read your child a bedtime story? Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists