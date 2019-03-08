Nursery struck by thieves snatching roof tiles

A Suffolk nursery could be left with a hefty bill after thieves stole their roof tiles.

Poppy’s Children’s Nursery, on Fairfield Hill in Stowmarket, is currently missing a number of tiles from its porch roof after an unknown number of slate tiles were taken in the early hours of Monday, April 8.

It was only when a neighbour spotted the damage the nursery team realised they had been stolen from.

Deputy manager Sarah Freeman said: “It is horrible to think that someone was on our property.

“We don’t know the extent of the damage yet, we have someone due to come and tell us how much it will cost to repair.

“If it rains, it’s going to do a lot more damage to our roof than it would otherwise.”

Suffolk police were contacted at 4.40pm on Tuesday, April 9, and are investigating the crime.

Anyone who has information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting the crime reference number 37/20088/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report information via their online form.