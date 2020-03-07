Have you seen missing dog Poppy?

Police are appealing for information after a German Shepherd puppy was stolen from a Suffolk village.

Poppy, who is only four months old, was taken overnight from her home in Onehouse, near Stowmarket.

She was wearing a red and black collar and is microchipped.

Anyone with information on Poppy's whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference 37/14335/20.