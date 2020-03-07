Have you seen missing dog Poppy?
PUBLISHED: 12:38 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 07 March 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for information after a German Shepherd puppy was stolen from a Suffolk village.
Poppy, who is only four months old, was taken overnight from her home in Onehouse, near Stowmarket.
She was wearing a red and black collar and is microchipped.
Anyone with information on Poppy's whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting crime reference 37/14335/20.