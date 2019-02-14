Popular south Suffolk winter beer festival returns

The Edwardstone White Horse is hosting its annual beer festival Picture: JULIE HOLDEN Archant

A popular beer festival at a pub near Sudbury kicks off tomorrow with a wide variety of different ales on offer over ten days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual Edwardstone White Horse Beer Festival runs from Friday, February 15, until Sunday, February 24, and there will also be live music on both Saturdays (February 16 and 23).

The varied assortment on offer includes Adnams’ Tally Ho Barleywine (7%), and Layers, an Imperial Stout brewed by Stowmarket based brewers Burnt Mill.

Other breweries involved include Ampersand (Bungay), Watts & Co (Debenham), Marble (Manchester), All Day Brewing (Salle), Colchester Brewery, Crouch Vale (Essex) and Fyne Ales (Scotland).

The festival will also feature a top secret one-off beer from Adnams.

Camping at the event is also available, with motorhomes, caravans and camper vans accepted on site.

Contact the pub on 01787 211211 to book a pitch.