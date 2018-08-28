Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds expected to take the plunge for popular Christmas Day swim

PUBLISHED: 12:14 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 19 November 2018

Participants taking part in the Southwold Christmas Day swim in 2017. Picture: CATHY RYAN

Participants taking part in the Southwold Christmas Day swim in 2017. Picture: CATHY RYAN

Archant

Scores of people will take the plunge as a popular festive tradition returns.

Arrays of festive costumes will take centre stage as swimmers brave the chilly North Sea temperatures to take part in the annual Southwold Christmas Day charity swim.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Southwold and District the annual event starts at 10.30am on Christmas Day, as the crowds gather near to Southwold beach at Gun Hill to cheer on the swimmers.

A Rotary Club of Southwold and District spokesman said: “We have been organising the Christmas Day charity swim for six years now and in that time a total of £17,081 has been raised.”

The charities benefiting from this year’s swim are Southwold RNLI and the Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Blood Bikes (SERV).

The cost of registration is £5 per swimmer, which will be split between the two charities. All swimmers must be aged 16 years or over to take part.

Visit www.southwoldrotary.co.uk for further details.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

10:23 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

Hotel crowned the best wedding venue in the East of England

9 minutes ago Megan Aldous
A wedding at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTEL

A Suffolk hotel and spa has been voted as the best wedding venue in the East of England for the second year - and has been shortlisted for a national award.

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

10 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

The German budget supermarket chain is moving into a town still reeling from the loss of its M&S and Asda.

Appeal to find man after employee punched at Essex garage

17 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Do you recognise this man? Please contact Colchester police on 101 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are seeking help identifying a man in connection with an assault in Stanway.

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

07:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

A Suffolk mum said she had to leave the Suffolk village where her family had laid down roots as they were priced out of the property market - a story that is repeated in rural communities across the county.

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

53 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers were caught in delays after a car burst into flames near to the Copdock interchange on the A12.

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

11:11 Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

Most read

‘Dangerous and can kill’ - Police find evidence of drug taking beside Suffolk village hall

Laughing gas canisters found by Great Blakenham village hall Picture: HADLEIGH POLICE

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24