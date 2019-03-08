Popular hospital director waves goodbye after 37 years of NHS service

Jan Bloomfield is stepping down from her role as executive director of workforce and communications Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

A popular director at West Suffolk Hospital waved goodbye to colleagues today after a total of 37 years’ service to the NHS.

The director will continue in an ambassadorial role Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD The director will continue in an ambassadorial role Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Jan Bloomfield, 56, who has spent 28 years in her role as executive director of workforce and communications at the Bury St Edmunds hospital, said she thought she “had earned the right for a rest”.

The mother-of-two, who first joined West Suffolk in February 1991 as director of personnel following stints at Lancaster Health Authority and University College London Hospital, will continue to provide support in an ambassadorial role.

During her tenure, she has supported seven different chief executives and has worked on a variety of important projects for West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, including opening a crèche on-site.

“I had both my children here and my mother died here. I feel completely and utterly part of the organisation but after 37 years I thought I’d earned my right to have a rest,” she said.

Jan Bloomfield took part in the Cotswold Challenge in aid of the Every Heart Matters appeal in 2018 Picture: MY WISH CHARITY Jan Bloomfield took part in the Cotswold Challenge in aid of the Every Heart Matters appeal in 2018 Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

“One of my fondest memories was when we first opened the creche here, it took us 10 years to get it through planning and built.

“Another fondest, but sad memory is the way that the organisation looked after my mum when she passed away. I saw West Suffolk at its best, the way that they looked after her.”

The trust received an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in January 2018, which Jan regards as her proudest moment.

“That to me, was the icing on the cake because I’ve always known that we’ve been a good organisation but we worked really hard to get that accolade,” she said.

West Suffolk Hospital received an outstanding rating from the CQC in January 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN West Suffolk Hospital received an outstanding rating from the CQC in January 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Jan, originally from Chorley and a keen Bolton Wanderers fan, will take a month off before returning in May as an ambassador for the trust.

“I’m checking out but I’m not leaving because one thing I want to continue to do is support this organisation in an unpaid way where I can work with the community on issues that we can take forward,” she said.

“I’m going to work with My WiSH Charity, so it’s really the community engagement because one of the things that makes West Suffolk so special is that it really does serve a strong community.”

A fancy dress leaving party for Jan was held at the Athenaeum last weekend, with the hospital band – Clinical Waste – performing.

She said: “I’ve been really lucky to be blessed with so many fantastic colleagues, and I’m going to miss each one of them.”