PUBLISHED: 14:42 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 14 April 2019

Paws in the Park is returning to Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

Archant

Hundreds of dog lovers and their pets will descend on a Bury St Edmunds park next month when a popular event returns and organisers are appealing for volunteers to help out.

The fourth Paws in the Park event in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care will take place on Sunday, May 19 in Nowton Park.

Organisers St Nicholas Hospice Care and Swayne and Partners veterinary surgeons are seeking volunteers to lend a hand to help make sure the day goes smoothly.

Roles include manning the entrance gates, directing visitors on the day, signing people and their pets into show classes and other general roles.

Charlie De-Moore, hospice events fundraiser, said: “This year’s Paws in the Park promises to be a great day out for everyone. There will be plenty going on which is why we are on the lookout for extra volunteers to help us make sure everything runs smoothly.

“The event will run from 10am to 4pm, but don’t worry if you can’t be with us for the whole day as we would be grateful for a couple of hours of help.”

Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact Charlie De-Moore on 01284 715599 or by emailing charlie.de-moore@stnh.org.uk

Advance tickets, for the event cost £6 for adults, £4 for children aged 3-6 (children aged 2 and under go for free) and £20 for a family ticket (two adults and three children).

Ticket prices on the gate, cost £8 for adults, £6 for children aged 3-6 (children aged 2 and under go for free) and £30 for a family ticket (two adults and three children).

To buy tickets or to enter the dog show (£2 per class, and you can enter as many as you like), visit here.

