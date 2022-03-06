Festival returns to town after two-year hiatus with some new additions

A popular community festival will be returning following a two-year absence featuring a range of tribute acts to familiar names, along with entertainment and activities.

The new-look Sax Community Fest, on July 29 and 30, will be returning following an enforced hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will feature headline tribute bands, as well as food stalls, a licensed bar and a community café run by the service organisation Rotary.

Sax Community Fest director Terry Barrow said: “With all the social deprivation, anxiety and misery that Covid has caused to the people of Saxmundham, we want to stage a truly inclusive community event, building on our previous experience of Sax Music Fest and offer not only music, which remains the core entertainment, but also introduce other activities.

“Our aim is to help people to relax and socialise again, putting behind them the darkness of the past two years, through two days of fun and enjoyment.”

Crowds enjoy a previous Saxmundham festival. - Credit: Su Anderson

Entry is free to the event, which will be taking place on the Saxmundham Free School playing fields.

For 2022, the name has been changed to Sax Community Fest, reflecting a change from being a purely music festival towards being a true community event with the addition of non-music entertainment and activities and a range of meeting facilities.

The two-day event will accommodate elderly, vulnerable and disabled visitors who can enjoy the event in a professionally managed secure and safe environment.

Children will be able to have free hands-on arts and craft-making experiences and participate in dance and music workshops under professional instruction in a marquee.

Another marquee will house a ‘Sax information zone’, offering consultation services for young people about local employment and advice on health and wellbeing.

Saxmundham’s IP17 Good Neighbour scheme will assist with volunteers to oversee the various activities and marshalling duties.

So far, financial support has been provided by Saxmundham Town Council, East Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council, the Seckford Trust and Adnams.

A further £5,000 still needs to be raised to ensure all the activities and facilities can go ahead.

To donate, visit www.saxmusicfest.co.uk or to sponsor, email sponsorship@saxmusicfest.co.uk to discuss arrangements.

Further news and updates will be announced on the festival’s Facebook page and website.