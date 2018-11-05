Sunshine and Showers

Big Night Out in Long Melford celebrates 50th anniversary with commemorative food and drink

05 November, 2018 - 15:39
Andrew Hagger (Big Night Out Administrator) seated with Garry Braeme (seated) and Austin Taylor of J D Wetherspoon's Picture: BIG NIGHT OUT COMMITTEE

Archant

One of the largest bonfire and firework displays in East Anglia is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Butcher Damon New from Jamie�s Meat Inn, who made the Big Night Out Bangers to mark the event using Nethergate�s Big Night Stout in the sausage recipe Picture: BIG NIGHT OUT COMMITTEEButcher Damon New from Jamie�s Meat Inn, who made the Big Night Out Bangers to mark the event using Nethergate�s Big Night Stout in the sausage recipe Picture: BIG NIGHT OUT COMMITTEE

The Big Night Out in Long Melford is being held on Friday, November 9, in the grounds of Melford Hall, with all proceeds going directly to charity.

Event organiser Andrew Hagger has commissioned a ‘Big Night Stout’ from Nethergate Brewery in Long Melford to commemorate the milestone anniversary of the popular event.

The winter ale was launched to great acclaim at Wetherspoon’s Grove and Allen pub in Sudbury last week.

Jamie Towells, of Jamie’s Meat Inn in Sudbury, has also used the beer in the making of some commemorative sausages called ‘Big Night Out Bangers’ to be enjoyed on the barbecue on the night.

A bonfire toffee ice cream will also be on sale on the night courtesy of Jane Hedley of Hedley’s at Lavenham.

Tickets for the event are £6 in advance and £8 on the gate.

Last year nearly £18,000 was distributed to local charities and organisers hope this generosity can be repeated this anniversary year.

