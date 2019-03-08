E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pick your own pumpkin this Halloween

PUBLISHED: 11:35 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 26 September 2019

The GeeWizz Charity Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze will return on October 20 Picture: GEEWIZZ CHARITY

The GeeWizz Charity Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze will return on October 20 Picture: GEEWIZZ CHARITY

Archant

A popular pumpkin patch which raised more than £15,000 for a children's charity last year will return to Suffolk for a second time.

Hundreds of families are expected to attend the event at Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin Picture: GEEWIZZ CHARITYHundreds of families are expected to attend the event at Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin Picture: GEEWIZZ CHARITY

Hundreds of families attended the GeeWizz Charity Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze at Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds, in October last year.

The event is believed to be the first 100% to charity pumpkin patch in the country.

GeeWizz supports children and young adults in Suffolk and Norfolk who suffer from life-threatening conditions, a disability or cancer.

This year, an exclusive private viewing event will launch the event on Saturday, October 19, where children and young adults with life-threatening conditions, disabilities, and sensory or special needs can participate in selecting their own pumpkin in a safe, calm and quiet environment.

The popular event is returning to Fornham St Martin Picture: GEEWIZZ CHARITYThe popular event is returning to Fornham St Martin Picture: GEEWIZZ CHARITY

The patch and maze will open to the public on Sunday, October 20.

Daemmon Reeve, chief executive of Bury-based company Treatt, who are sponsoring the private viewing day, said: "Treatt takes great pride in supporting causes which matter to our people; therefore, we are delighted to be sponsoring this year's charity Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze event in support of GeeWizz."

A total of 10,000 seeds were planted at Hall Farm earlier this year, donated by Tozer Seeds, in preparation for the event.

Daemmon Reeve, chief executive of Bury-based company Treatt who are sponsoring the private preview event Picture: GEEWIZZ CHARITYDaemmon Reeve, chief executive of Bury-based company Treatt who are sponsoring the private preview event Picture: GEEWIZZ CHARITY

Generous support from companies in the area means that costs are extremely low, and 100% of donations can go directly to the families and schools supported by the charity.

Gina Long, founder of GeeWizz Charity, said: "We were overwhelmed by the support we received from the community at our pumpkin patch last year, which is why I am delighted to announce its return.

"Choosing a pumpkin and enjoying the maize maze really is the perfect day out for all of the family. We are so proud to be the first 100% to charity pumpkin patch in the UK.

"To have the community involved with changing local lives is simply wonderful. Every donation for every pumpkin will help change a life."

The GeeWizz Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze will be open to the general public from Sunday, October 20 to Sunday, October 27, 11am to 3.30pm.

Entry to the event and parking is free as well as the maze.

