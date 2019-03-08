The up and coming holiday hotspots you should visit in 2020

Will you be spending your summer holiday in the UK or abroad in 2020?

More families are flying further afield for their summer getaways according to an Ipswich travel agent, who has revealed which holiday destinations are set to be popular next year.

Families are opting to go further afield for more 'adventure style' holidays opposed to beach destinations. Picture: MARK CHIVERS Families are opting to go further afield for more 'adventure style' holidays opposed to beach destinations. Picture: MARK CHIVERS

Everyone enjoys visiting places off the beaten track and now more families are travelling that little bit further for their summer holidays - opting for 'adventure' trips opposed to sunbathing siestas.

Andrea Powell, owner of Idelo Travel in Ipswich, says families "want something to do as well as having a beach to relax on", noticing that a number of places which have recently been featured on TV have become more popular.

She said: "After the programme about Chernobyl aired on TV, the site of the huge nuclear accident near the city of Pripyat has become more popular, while places like Japan and India are also gaining interest."

Andrea says more families are choosing to go long-haul, as it's now become just as cheap to go further afield because of the poor conversion rate of the Euro in today's current climate.

She said: "In countries outside of Europe the prices of eating food out is dirt cheap."

"Places like Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bali, Costa Rica, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba are becoming more popular. We never used to see families going to these places it always used to be predominantly young travellers and gap year students, but now even young families are opting for these destinations."

"People have done the traditional inclusive holidays to Spain and Portugal, and now they are looking for something more exotic," said Andrea.

So where is best for a cheap stag or hen do?

Andrea has recommended the following destinations for those pre-wedding blowouts.

- Prague

- Spain - Valencia is a good option and so is Benidorm

The places above are your 'typical cheap options' according to Andrea, who says that nowadays more wedding parties are branching out more.

She said: "Despite being very expensive, Vegas and New York have become increasingly popular with both hen-do's and stag-do's. But you can't beat your traditional places like Spain and Benidorm."