Women on Wheels event hailed as 'fantastic' by organisers

The Women on Wheels event in Sudbury was held on Sunday, July 21 Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE Archant

A popular all-female cycle ride in Sudbury has been hailed as "fantastic" after around 100 women and girls were inspired to get on their bikes and take part.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fifth Women on Wheels (WoW) event took place on Sunday, July 21 starting from Acton Village Hall, and participants could choose from either a 20-mile or 50-mile route.

Bury St Edmunds-based charity St Nicholas Hospice Care will receive all financial surplus from the event - which has raised more than £20,000 over the past five years.

The event was organised by Abbeycroft Leisure in partnership with Suffolk County Council and St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Tracey Loynds, Abbeycroft Leisure development director, said: "This was another fantastic cycling event on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

"These are exactly the types of community events we are so proud to be responsible for, because giving everyone the opportunity to be active is part of the DNA of our organisation."

James Reeder, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for public health and prevention, said: "Women on Wheels provide fantastic opportunities for women and girls to get out on their bikes in a fun and friendly atmosphere while hopefully providing participants with the confidence to keep cycling in the future."

George Chilvers, St Nicholas Hospice Care community fundraising manager, said: "It was wonderful to see so many women take part in the fifth WoW Sudbury event, helping to raise so much money for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

"Over the past five years WOW Sudbury has raised over £20,000 helping people in our care and their families throughout west Suffolk and Thetford.

"I'd also like to thank our wonderful team of volunteers for all their support on the day ensuring all the riders got round safely."

There are still three other WoW events happening in Suffolk this summer - Southwold on July 28, Kesgrave on September 1 and Debenham on September 7.

Registrations are still open for all three at www.wowsuffolk.org.uk