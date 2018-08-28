Partly Cloudy

What date it is? Drivers at this car park have been left confused

PUBLISHED: 11:42 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 31 January 2019

NCP Car Park

NCP Car Park

Archant

The layout of tickets issued at the Portman Road NCP car park in Ipswich have left drivers confused.

NCP Car ParkNCP Car Park

The ticket machine at Portman Road car park offers long-stay parking, with a full day ticket costing £4.50.

Tickets purchased for a short-term display the current date in the expiry time but those for a full day give a total of 24 hours parking - meaning the expiry date displayed is a day in advance but if you park for a shorter term the expiry date will be the current day.

One driver admitted it was slightly confusing - and at first thought the machine was printing the wrong date.

“Today I was confused over whether to use yesterday’s ticket, which has today’s date on it, or if I should I use today’s ticket, which has February 1 on it.”

NCP have clarified the large date at the top of the ticket, as with tickets issued by similar machines around town, is the expiry date.

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner's first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'They've made a rod for their own back' - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

'It's going to be scary out there' – Mayor's fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula 'no one understands'

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

'I'm going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there' - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
