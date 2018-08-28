What date it is? Drivers at this car park have been left confused

NCP Car Park Archant

The layout of tickets issued at the Portman Road NCP car park in Ipswich have left drivers confused.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NCP Car Park NCP Car Park

The ticket machine at Portman Road car park offers long-stay parking, with a full day ticket costing £4.50.

Tickets purchased for a short-term display the current date in the expiry time but those for a full day give a total of 24 hours parking - meaning the expiry date displayed is a day in advance but if you park for a shorter term the expiry date will be the current day.

One driver admitted it was slightly confusing - and at first thought the machine was printing the wrong date.

“Today I was confused over whether to use yesterday’s ticket, which has today’s date on it, or if I should I use today’s ticket, which has February 1 on it.”

NCP have clarified the large date at the top of the ticket, as with tickets issued by similar machines around town, is the expiry date.