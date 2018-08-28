Video

Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England is waiting for information from the Met Office before it decides whether to close the bridge tomorrow (Thursday, November 28).

According to Dan Holley at forecaster Weatherquest, Suffolk can expect winds with a speed of between 40mph and 55mph in the morning and possibly higher in the afternoon.

Mr Holley said: “South-westerly winds will gust 40mph to 45mph widely late afternoon into the evening, perhaps up to 50mph near blustery showers.

“Winds will ease overnight, but stronger winds are expected tomorrow morning with gusts 40-55mph, perhaps higher near squally showers in the afternoon.”

Don’t miss: Blustery winds of 40mph forecasted for today

A spokesman from Highways England said on Twitter: “There is a possibility that the bridge will close tomorrow night.

“At present this is reasonably low, we are awaiting up to date information from the Met Office before making a firm decision, and will update this feed if confirmed.”

The bridge is particularly dangerous in strong winds for high sided vehicles, as the wall of the bridge does not fully protect them.