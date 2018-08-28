Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

PUBLISHED: 12:18 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:45 28 November 2018

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Highways England is waiting for information from the Met Office before it decides whether to close the bridge tomorrow (Thursday, November 28).

According to Dan Holley at forecaster Weatherquest, Suffolk can expect winds with a speed of between 40mph and 55mph in the morning and possibly higher in the afternoon.

Mr Holley said: “South-westerly winds will gust 40mph to 45mph widely late afternoon into the evening, perhaps up to 50mph near blustery showers.

“Winds will ease overnight, but stronger winds are expected tomorrow morning with gusts 40-55mph, perhaps higher near squally showers in the afternoon.”

A spokesman from Highways England said on Twitter: “There is a possibility that the bridge will close tomorrow night.

“At present this is reasonably low, we are awaiting up to date information from the Met Office before making a firm decision, and will update this feed if confirmed.”

The bridge is particularly dangerous in strong winds for high sided vehicles, as the wall of the bridge does not fully protect them.

Honoured RAF veteran joins catering staff at the West Suffolk Hospital

3 minutes ago Russell Cook
Robert Ley MBE in the Time Out Restaurant at the West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

He has been honoured with an MBE and included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

6 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Marks & Spencer today opened the doors to its new food hall in Walton-on-the-Naze.

A Colchester man has been jailed for firearm offences

21 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who had been banned from having a firearms licence has been jailed for six months .

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

25 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘It’s been a brilliant year’ – College ranked third best in country

31 minutes ago Michael Steward
Staff and students at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds celebrate after securing third place in a national league table Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

The principal of West Suffolk College has hailed “dedicated staff and industrious students” after an impressive third placed ranking in a national league table.

Persimmon admits to Framlingham Mount Pleasant errors prompting launch of task group

37 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Mount Pleasant development at Framlingham, being built by Persimmon Homes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Developers behind a controversial housing development in Framlingham have said that lessons have been learnt after a “catalogue of errors” resulted in dozens of homes being built incorrectly.

