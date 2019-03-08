Overcast

Lack of rainfall sparks fears of summer drought

PUBLISHED: 16:49 31 May 2019

An example of a barley field affected by drought in East Anglia Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Water levels could be 'precarious' this summer after a lack of rainfall in recent weeks exacerbating the fact the water table is already low.

Guy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) Picture: NFUGuy Smith, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) Picture: NFU

The region has only had around three-quarters of the normal rainfall for March, April and May and this has impacted on ground water levels which were already low int he wake of last summer;'s prolonged heatwave and drought.

In Essex, one of the UK's driest counties, the volume of water being diverted to Abberton and Hanningfield reservoirs from Cambridge via the Ely Ouse is around twice the level that was being transfered this time last year.

Essex and Suffolk Water, which manages the reservoirs, say both are looking healthy as a result of the increase in transfers while Alton Water, run by Anglian Water in Suffolk, is running at 93% of capacity.

A spokesman for Essex & Suffolk Water said: "For the majority of May 2019 around 153 megalitres per day have been transferred for Hanningfield and Abberton, compared with 80-85 megalitres per day for the majority of May 2018."  Both water companies have ruled out the need for a hosepipe ban at this stage because the reservoirs are at a healthy level but have recognised the fact the water table is low.

Deputy president of the National Farmers' Union, Guy Smith who farms near Clacton, said farmers are becoming increasingly anxious about the dry spell.

Mr Smith said: "A lot of us feel the drought we had last year - which was extreme - didn't really bite because there was water in the subsoil, but that's now gone."

He continued: "2018 came on the back of a wet period, but 2019 is on the back of a dry period, so it will exacerbate very quickly.

"We feel the situation is more precarious, to move into a dryish pattern of weather so soon rings the alarm bells."

While most farm reservoirs have filled up since last year's dry period, Mr Smith warned that some have not.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "We are encouraging farmers to carry out health checks of their abstraction licences now to make sure they are as fit as possible to meet their current and future water needs.

"We will continue to work with water companies, industry professionals, farmers, and other organisations such as the NFU, to prepare for the year ahead and urge everyone to use water wisely."

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Man assaulted with baseball bat in Newmarket

The incident began in Lester Piggott Way in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Short goal kicks, speeding up subs and accidental handballs – the rule changes for 2019/20

Substitute Teddy Bishop runs onto the pitch as a departing Flynn Downes is embraced by Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Bruce’s 2020 vision for next year’s Suffolk Show

Bruce Kerr of Kerr Farm near Woodbridge with this year's asparagus harvest Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

When does getting a good nature photo become a hassle for wildlife?

A picture of an otter captured from a safe distance on the Little Ouse Picture: Julie Potter
