Post-mortem to take place tomorrow for newborn baby girl whose body was found at recycling centre

PUBLISHED: 18:25 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:25 18 May 2020

The post-mortem into the death of the baby girl found at the Ipswich Road site is to take place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Home Office will be conducting a post-mortem tomorrow into the death of a newborn baby girl whose body was found in a recycling centre in Needham Market.

The tragic death was discovered on Thursday May 14 when the body was found in waste material at the Sackers Scrap Metal and Waste Recycling centre.

The cause of death currently remains unexplained and the post-mortem will take place tomorrow, on Tuesday May 19.

Detectives have urged the mother of the newborn to come forward to receive the right support and are concerned for her wellbeing.

They believe the baby was born within 43-hours of her death and was carried to term or close to full term.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger is leading the investigation and said about the mother: “We can only imagine the emotional and physical distress the lady has been through.

“It is essential she gets the help from medical professionals she needs.”

Det Ch Susp Bridger told this newspaper they suspect the baby was brought in through refuse collection rather than deposited at the site and the deliveries had all been from Ipswich and the immediate area.

Further searches have continued on site with the full support and cooperation of the business.

