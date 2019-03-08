The full plans are in for the old post office site in Bury St Edmunds

How the former post office building in Bury St Edmunds town centre could look Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Archant

Plans have been submitted for a multi-million-pound project to redevelop a key Bury St Edmunds town centre site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The view from St Andrew's Street South and the proposed curved shop front Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL The view from St Andrew's Street South and the proposed curved shop front Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

West Suffolk Council wants to transform the former post office building and widen the walkway connecting the old part of the town with the Arc shopping centre.

READ MORE: See how this former town centre post office is being transformed

The planning application includes keeping the historic facade at 17-18 Cornhill and having two business units on the ground floor and 12 flats above.

You may also want to watch:

The council also aims to improve the streetscape of St Andrew's Street South - which runs at the back of the old post office building - by creating a dramatic new frontage.

The side that faces Cornhill will be enhanced through the removal of a step to improve access and the creation of a second arch that will acknowledge the historic Bell Arcade and also serve the wider Market Thoroughfare.

The council is proposing to deliver affordable housing off-site.

To see the plans visit here.