Rural communities to be visited by new mobile post office

PUBLISHED: 21:32 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:32 14 March 2019

A mobile post office will be visiting three Suffolk villages Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three Suffolk villages will see the restoration of post office services thanks to a new mobile vehicle.

The travelling Post Office will be visiting Layham, Alderton and Great Bricett aboard a specifically designed vehicle.

It will be operated by the Postmaster for Cliff Lane and will visit the villages on a weekly basis

The new services will start in Layham on Tuesday, March 19, Alderton on Thursday, March 21 and Great Bricett on Friday, March 22.

The Layham service will stop at the Layby on Brett Green every Tuesday from 11am – 1pm.

It will be at Alderton Village Hall Car Park, The Street every Thursday from 1.15 – 3.15pm.

There will be two visits for Great Bricett at the Village Hall Car Park, The Green on a Tuesday from 1.30 – 3.30pm and on a Friday from 2- 4pm.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office Area Network Change Manager, said: “The establishment of a Mobile Service presents the best possible solution to restore Post Office services to these communities.”

The Post Office is also looking for customers to give their comments on the plan with a consultation running until April 12 Customers can share their views during the consultation online with the branch code 288130.

