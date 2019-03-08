Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Further delays to postal votes in East Suffolk as election day approaches

PUBLISHED: 15:56 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 29 April 2019

Anyone can apply for a postal vote - but they're epescially useful if you cannot make it to the Polling Station Picture: SARAH lUCY BROWN

Anyone can apply for a postal vote - but they're epescially useful if you cannot make it to the Polling Station Picture: SARAH lUCY BROWN

Archant

More people from East Suffolk have said their postal votes have been delayed and they fear they may not be able to take part in the first ever elections to the new council.

The newly-formed council insisted it had sent them out and that any delay was due to the Royal Mail.

You may also want to watch:

Among those who had an anxious wait was Anne Thomas who lives near Halesworth – she is a polling clerk and therefore needs a postal vote to take part in the election but it did not arrive until the weekend, despite the council saying votes had been sent out last Monday.

Other votes sent to voters in Kesgrave had also failed to arrive – and these problems came after a Felixstowe couple failed to get their votes before they left on holiday.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “It is disappointing to hear that some people have still not received the postal votes they requested and we are raising this issue with Royal Mail to discover if there has been a problem at their end of the process.”

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family of late footballer host memorial match for charity

90th Birthday celebrations for Bungay Town Football Club. Former players from over the years gather to watch the 1st team play Poringland Wanderers , their first ever opponents 90 years ago. Current player Aiden Lowe, 21, with former player Reg Brinded, 91.

London Marathon: club runners from Suffolk and Essex dazzle on the London streets

Lewis Sullivan, of Saint Edmund Pacers, pictured after finishing 11th in the under-15 boys' race at the London Mini Marathon. The top 10 were all older than him.

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

‘The real trophy is getting kids into the first team’ - Lambert and Taylor on progress of Under 23s

Kai Brown, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba have signed professional deals with Ipswich Towm and are looking to make it in the first team. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists