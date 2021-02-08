Published: 6:00 AM February 8, 2021

A hospital has apologised to a popular postman who was discharged with Covid and left with no way to get home.

Bury St Edmunds postie Daniel Goodwin has raised concerns over a lack of hospital transport for coronavirus patients following his experience at West Suffolk Hospital on New Year's Eve 2020.

Mr Goodwin stressed he is not criticising the NHS, but wants to share his story in the hope that more resources will be made available so all Covid patients can get home from hospital.

The 39-year-old was rushed by ambulance to West Suffolk in Bury St Edmunds on New Year's Eve after his Covid symptoms worsened.

After several hours on a drip he said he felt "so much better," but when it came to going home that night he was told he didn't qualify for hospital transport.

Aside from Covid, Mr Goodwin also had a blood clot in his left leg, which would have made walking the four miles home almost impossible.

As someone who lives by himself, Mr Goodwin had no-one from a household bubble to pick him up and he didn't want to jeopardise the health of family and friends.

A ring round of local taxi firms confirmed they would not take someone with coronavirus.

Mr Goodwin said: "Nine hours after being admitted I felt so much better than I did when I first came in after all the drugs.

"But I still had Covid, a deadly disease, and I said to the guy [staff member] 'you are expecting me to walk home with this' and he said 'I'm not expecting it' but I said: 'you are giving me no other choice other than breaking the law or putting my friends and family or their friends and family in jeopardy'.

"I got so upset and distraught with this guy...I was coughing, I couldn't breathe. I just couldn't believe the conversation that was happening.

"I will fight my corner and other people's corners."

In the end, Mr Goodwin left the hospital just before 9pm to begin his walk home when a friend turned up in a van wearing a hazmat suit to give him a lift.

He didn't have his car at the site as his GP had insisted he get an ambulance.

The postie said he had "no complaint" towards the NHS, doctors or nurses, just those concerned behind the desks.

A West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: "We know that transport can be a challenge, especially for patients with Covid-19 and we have designated vehicles available for this.

"Mr Goodwin should have been offered more help, and we apologise for this. We would very much welcome Mr Goodwin contacting our patient advice and liaison service (PALS) so we can discuss his concerns."

Daniel Goodwin, whose postie round is in Bury, was described as "one in a million" by customers last year for offering help to anyone on his route who was isolating - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Goodwin has returned to work, but is not back to full-time hours yet due to his recovery from Covid.

We featured him in a story about coronavirus community champions in March 2020.

He was described as "one in a million" for being a lifeline for residents.