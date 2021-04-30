News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Rat-run' plagued with potholes that are not 'serious' enough to repair

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:30 AM April 30, 2021   
Old Newton roads

The state of roads in Old Newton has got progressively worse - Credit: Graham Williams

Potholes in Old Newton have gone unrepaired for eight years because they are not deep enough to be considered a priority.

A number of roads in the village, near Stowmarket have been left to fall into a poor state after years of neglect, with Falconer Avenue and Knights Close in the most dire states.

Large potholes litter the road and the surface is now crumbling, with debris flying up when drivers go past.

Old Newton road repair

Villagers are frustrated by the lack of repairs to roads in Old Newton - Credit: Graham Williams

"People drive down the wrong side of the road to get a comfortable drive," said resident Graham Williams. 

"More than once this has nearly resulted in collisions with residents exiting their drives only to be met by vehicles not where they are supposed to be."

Falconers Avenue has been described as a regular "rat run" for people cutting between the A14 and the A140.

The road is also regularly used by larger vehicles such as bin lorries, oil tankers and delivery vans. 

Old Newton roads

Some of the chunks of tarmac coming away from the roads in Old Newton - Credit: Graham Williams

Residents are also taking to driving on pavements on part of the road to avoid larger potholes, according to Mr Williams, which has left the pavement in a bad state of repair. 

Mr Williams said that work had been done to parts of the roads over the years but he said that the repairs to date had been insufficient. 

Old Newton potholes

Residents are increasingly concerned at the state of the roads in Old Newton. - Credit: Graham Williams

"It's been patched up and what they put down has broken up," he said. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said that it was continuing to monitor the state of the roads in the village. 

"The main section of the road surface was originally concrete, which has since been overlaid with a thin layer of asphalt," she said. 

"The majority of the reported defects are to the top course only, which although isn’t aesthetically pleasing, is very rarely deep enough to warrant repair as outlined in our Highway Maintenance Operational Plan (HMOP), which states a depth of at least 40mm; however, we are continuing to monitor it closely, due to the concerns raised."

 Suffolk Highways also confirmed that work had been carried out to the damaged pavement on Wednesday. 

