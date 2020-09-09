Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter backs National Farmers Day

Dr Dan Poulter visited farmers Andrew and John Bullock at their farm in Cotton in 2018, Picture: Office of Dr DAN POULTER Archant

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has joined colleagues from all sides in the House of Commons to back National Farmers Day.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) provided MPs with a Back British Farming wool and wheatsheaf pin badge to publicly display their support at a crucial time for the agricultural sector with trade negotiations, including crucial talks with the EU, ongoing.

The UK food and farming industry is worth more than £120 billion to the national economy and employs more than 4 million people.

Dr Poulter said: “I am extremely proud to wear the Back British Farming pin badge in support of the farming sector that is so valuable not just to this region, but to the whole country. British farmers and growers are proud to produce safe, traceable and nutritious food we all love to eat to world-leading standards, as well as maintaining the iconic British countryside and sustaining a dynamic rural economy.”