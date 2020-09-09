E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter backs National Farmers Day

PUBLISHED: 16:14 09 September 2020

Dr Dan Poulter visited farmers Andrew and John Bullock at their farm in Cotton in 2018, Picture: Office of Dr DAN POULTER

Dr Dan Poulter visited farmers Andrew and John Bullock at their farm in Cotton in 2018, Picture: Office of Dr DAN POULTER

Archant

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has joined colleagues from all sides in the House of Commons to back National Farmers Day.

You may also want to watch:

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) provided MPs with a Back British Farming wool and wheatsheaf pin badge to publicly display their support at a crucial time for the agricultural sector with trade negotiations, including crucial talks with the EU, ongoing.

The UK food and farming industry is worth more than £120 billion to the national economy and employs more than 4 million people.

Dr Poulter said: “I am extremely proud to wear the Back British Farming pin badge in support of the farming sector that is so valuable not just to this region, but to the whole country. British farmers and growers are proud to produce safe, traceable and nutritious food we all love to eat to world-leading standards, as well as maintaining the iconic British countryside and sustaining a dynamic rural economy.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants across UK

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 29 restaurants across the UK. This image shows one in Ipswich but it is not yet known whether this site will be affected by the closures. Pic: Archant

Fashion chain New Look could face liquidation

New Look could face liquidation after the firm failed to secure a buyer. Pic: New Look

Police Kestrel team remains stationed outside Kesgrave High School

Officers from the Kestrel team outside Kesgrave High School following shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Foxhall’s British speedway final could be scrapped under new coronavirus rules

Ipswich's Danny King leads. He will be in the British Final at Ipswich later this month if it is on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com