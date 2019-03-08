Heavy Showers

Suffolk MP Dan Poulter ready for early General Election in May 2020

PUBLISHED: 07:30 26 July 2019

Dr Dan Poulter expects to have to dust off his rosette for an election next spring. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter said new Prime Minister has sent MPs home to their constituencies for the summer with a spring in their step after his first appearance in the House of Commons as Prime Minister.

The MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, who backed Mr Johnson in the Conservative Party leadership contest, said he and his colleagues were looking forward to an early general election - but he did not expect to go to the polls this year.

He said: "I think there is a sense of optimism back in the Commons now - a feeling that we are going somewhere again after three years of struggling to get anywhere.

"I think the new cabinet will be anxious to get things done, especially to get Brexit sorted out, and I think we will have a general election earlier than planned."

Dr Poulter did not expect to be going back to the polls this year unless there was a really serious problem in the House of Commons.

"You can never be sure what will happen with the current arithmetic in the House of Commons - but I expect the government to continue until next May. I think we could be going for an election on the day of the next Police and Crime Commissioner elections."

Dr Poulter had been heartened by some of the early announcements by Mr Johnson which, he said, heralded the end of the age of austerity after almost 10 years of very tight controls over public spending.

He said: "It looks as if there will be more money for schools which we badly need, and for the police which is a real concern for many people.

"And hopefully there will be more to invest in the A14 - there is a real need for improvements to be made to the junctions in Suffolk.

"I am hopeful that the new government seems to see investment in infrastructure like broadband as a priority and I hope that will be good for this region."

MPs are not due back in the House of Commons until early September when they meet for two weeks before the party conference season.

That is likely to be Mr Johnson's first major test with disgruntled former ministers that he sacked on Wednesday joining other pro-European Tories in opposition to his new government's acceptance that it might be necessary to press for a no deal Brexit at the end of October.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

WATCH: Dramatic videos and pictures of last night’s thunderstorms in Suffolk

Olly Page took this stunning picture of the storm while coaching Felixstowe and Walton versus Brantham

Today’s news as it happens

Friday's breaking crime, fire, weather and travel news all in one place Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Scores of homes remain without power following thunderstorms

Fork lightning over the East Anglian coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk

Does your child’s school need tougher parking restrictions?

Calls have been made for tougher parking restrictions outside schools. Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN
