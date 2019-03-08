MP meets hauliers and Felixstowe terminal bosses to ease parking issue

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has hosted a meeting between hauliers from across the country and the managers of the Trinity Estate in Felixstowe to try to resolve problems over parking fines.

A number of hauliers from his constituency had contacted the MP who raised problems they were facing during a debate in Parliament earlier this year.

This prompted MPs and businesses from a wider area to contact him – and led to the meeting between Bidwells, who manage the area for the Trinity Estate, and representatives of hauliers.

Trinity Estate in Felixstowe is owned by Trinity College, Cambridge and managed by Bidwells.

All of the hauliers accept the need for managing the flow of traffic and are happy to pay the fines when an offence has occurred, but as Dr Poulter outlined in Parliament, recent experiences have included fines being issued to lorries when a vehicle has simply stopped to make a manoeuvre.

The meeting allowed hauliers to raise their concerns with Bidwells, and was attended by around 30 hauliers from around the country – coming from as far afield as Aberdeen, Grimsby, and Deeside, and was supported by the Road Haulage Association and Fleet Transport Association.

Dr Poulter said a number of positive outcomes were agreed at the meeting including the introduction of a new, independent appeals process for fines, and a commitment by Trinity and Bidwells to ensure that any enforcement companies contracted to manage the traffic flow on the estate are members of an accredited trade body.

Bidwells will also be reviewing their traffic management protocol for the site.

After the meeting, Dr Poulter said: “I am pleased that after a very positive and constructive meeting between the hauliers and Bidwells, a positive and sensible way forward seems to have been agreed.

“There has never been any question about the need to ensure the free flow of traffic on Trinity Estate, but there is a very clear need for fairness and transparency and I am confident that this can now be achieved.”

“It was important to allow everyone the opportunity to have their voice heard and I am confident that matters can now be resolved in a fair and reasonable manner.”