Poulter joins opposition to new Suffolk pylons

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has added his voice to those opposing National Grid's plans for a new line of pylons through the heart of the county.

The East Anglia GREEN project aims to build a line of pylons from just outside Norwich to Tilbury on the Thames Estuary via the Bramford sub-station at Bramford, near Ipswich.

Dr Poulter was angered after it emerged that the pylons from Norwich to Bramford would not follow an existing corridor - but would be four to five kilometres west of the current line.

He said “Following a meeting with National Grid, I am extremely concerned to learn of their proposals for the new East Anglia GREEN power line corridor. Earlier indications were that any new lines would run parallel to the existing lines, so I was shocked to learn that the new lines will deviate some 4-5km west of the existing corridor.

“While it’s important to recognise that we must deliver greater reliability and capacity in our energy supplies, as well as increasing our energy security, this simply cannot be at any cost or to the detriment of our Suffolk countryside and natural environment.

“It seems to me there is no compelling case whatsoever for the placement of this new line and I have strongly urged that National Grid reconsider their proposed route.

"I have already been contacted by a number of residents who are outraged and I have also written to the leaders of Suffolk County Council, Mid Suffolk District Councils and parish councils in my constituency. These plans don’t make any sense and I would urge people to have their say whilst the consultation remains open.

“While my first choice would undoubtedly be for the lines to be sited underground, National Grid would argue that this increases costs. But at the very least, if they cannot be undergrounded, I would like to see any new power lines sited immediately parallel to the existing corridor.”

The National Grid is currently having a public consultation about its plans for the line that would carry electricity generated by North Sea wind farms from East Anglia to the London area.

People can have their say on its website and the consultation is open until June 16. There are several planning steps to go through and National Grid hopes work can start in 2027 with the lines coming into use in 2031.

Dr Poulter joins South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin in opposing plans for the new pylons.



