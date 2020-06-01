E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cut pollution to reduce covid-19 threat says Suffolk MP Dan Poulter

PUBLISHED: 16:01 18 June 2020

Dr Dan Poulter wore a mask while voting in the House of Commons. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

Dr Dan Poulter wore a mask while voting in the House of Commons. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

Archant

Higher levels of air pollution increases the threat of catching and becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 – and now a Suffolk MP has added his voice to calls for the government to take more steps to reduce the risk by making air cleaner.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter is one of 90 MPs from all parties to sign a letter calling on the Prime Minister to take steps to improve air quality in a bid to ensure the best possible chance of beating Covid-19.

The letter says a study by scientists at Harvard University in the US found that serious exposure to air pollution heightens the risk of death among those who contract the disease. And a separate study by Queen Mary University in London showed that pollution increased the risk of people catching the virus because it can be transported on pollution particles.

The letter urges the government to adopt 12 proposals drawn up by the All Party Group on Air Pollution after consultations with scientists and local authority leaders.

The proposals include encouraging more home working, reducing the amount of motor traffic on roads, encouraging the switch from internal combustion to electric engines in vehicles, and speeding up bans on domestic coal and wet wood burning.

You may also want to watch:

It also wants to encourage more people to walk or cycle, make it the norm for people to wear face coverings in shops and where people gather as well as on public transport. And it says homes should be checked for pollution from everyday chemicals used in cleaning products, paint, or make up.

MORE: Suffolk approves plans for new cycle routes

Dr Poulter said: “Air quality in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich has improved during lockdown and if we simply get back in our cars, there will be a return of pollution levels which increases the risks of catching and becoming seriously ill or dying from coronavirus.

“None of us wants to have a second peak and another drawn out lockdown, so we must have a strategy of less travel, with more frequent safe public transport alongside greener, less-polluting vehicles alongside other measures to cut pollution.

“The new normal should also allow people can to spend more time walking, cycling, working from home whereever possible and enjoying the outdoors with less pollution.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

The coronavirus death toll: How many ‘excess deaths’ have there been in your area?

The coronavirus 'excess' death toll in Suffolk has been revealed. Ipswich in lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thanks for all you do - Celebrating our amazing community heroes for Suffolk Day

Ipswich Hospital emergency department Sister Rachel Carpenter, left, with colleague Julia Day Picture: JULIA DAY

Test and Trace Operations Centre to be set up in Suffolk to limit coronavirus spread

A Test and Trace Operations Centre is to be set up in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes paid to ‘funny and friendly’ 30-year-old after ‘one-in-a-million’ cancer battle

Touching tributes have been paid after David Chapman died aged 30. Picture: The Chapman family
Drive 24