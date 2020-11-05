Poulter adds his voice to calls to reduce HGV traffic in Eye town centre

Dr Dan Poulter discusses problems with lorries in Eye with local councillor Peter Gould, Pictrure: Office of Dr Dan Poulter. Archant

Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has backed plans for Suffolk County Council to review the number of lorries that are travelling through Eye after increasing concern from local residents about growing traffic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Poulter was joined by local district councillor Peter Gould and members of the town council at a meeting with Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways Andrew Reid to discuss the concern about the number of HGVs travelling through the town.

A traffic study had been scheduled to start earlier in the year, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Although further traffic modelling work will be required to fully assess and understand the impact of the problem, potential solutions could include a review of, and changes to HGV weight limits and alternative traffic management measures.

Commenting on the meeting, Dr Poulter said “Although we must celebrate the diverse and vibrant business community contributing to our economy in and around Eye, we must also be mindful of the impact that excessive HGV movements can have on our rural roads, villages and small towns.

You may also want to watch:

“The narrow streets and pavements in Eye are wholly unsuited to the weight and volume of HGV movements which the town is currently seeing, and I share the concerns of residents.”

“I am grateful to Suffolk County Council for joining the meeting and look forward to working with them to deliver solutions to help enable our business community to continue to thrive, while also protecting the residents of Eye, and the historic fabric of the town.”

Meanwhile work is progressing well on two new roundabouts that will link the Eye Airfield industrial park directly with the A140 to the west of the town.

MORE: MP visits new road project on A140



This will also include a new link for traffic from the town on to the A140 heading north easing a potentially dangerous junction with a difficult right-hand turn on to a busy stretch of the main road at Brome.

The new roundabouts, which should help reduce the number of HGVs that need to travel through the town itself, are due to open next year after a long campaign and the offer of funding from the government to help ease local congestion in the area.