E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk MPs seek early talks over plans to upgrade A14

PUBLISHED: 07:30 17 December 2019

Dr Dan Poulter said Suffolk MPs would be pressing the government to keep its investment promises to the region. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dr Dan Poulter said Suffolk MPs would be pressing the government to keep its investment promises to the region. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Suffolk MPs have asked for a meeting with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps to discuss improvements to the county's major road network.

They will be calling for a quick decision by Highways England to upgrade the A14 from Felixstowe to the Cambridgeshire border near Newmarket.

And they are to work with their Essex colleagues to press the case for speeding up improvements to the A12 in Essex which are currently expected to take nearly a decade to complete.

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said all his colleagues, including newly-elected Ipswich Conservative Tom Hunt, had been in touch over the weekend to discuss the improvements.

This follows our call for the region to keep pressing Boris Johnson and the Conservatives to make good on pledges made during the 2019 General Election campaign.

Dr Poulter said: "We know the main road issue facing us in Suffolk is making improvements to the A14 junctions - particularly at Copdock (where the A12 meets it).

You may also want to watch:

"We have asked for a meeting with Grant Shapps and we hope to take this campaign to him. We need to keep up the pressure on this."

At the start of the campaign Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would be asking Mr Shapps to talk to local MPs about the road which is the key route from the ports of Felixstowe and Harwich to the midlands and north of England.

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has been leading calls for improvements to the A14 with its "No More Delays" campaign. A spokesman said: "We wrote to all of Suffolk's MPs over the weekend reminding them of the business community's various infrastructure asks, of which the A14 - Britain's Premier trade Route - is paramount.

"Therefore, it's really encouraging to hear their collective plans to engage quickly with the Secretary of State to ensure that these much-needed improvements are confirmed as early as possible in 2020."

Dr Poulter said MPs would also be keeping up the pressure for a new West Suffolk Hospital as part of the government's proposal for 40 new or rebuilt hospitals over the next 10 years.

He said the fact that Health Secretary Matt Hancock knew West Suffolk Hospital as the MP of a constituency whose residents relied on it for their care should ensure that it remained on civil servants' radar.

Dr Poulter added: "As health secretary he would not be able to directly make any decision on the West Suffolk, and neither would Jo (Churchill, junior health minister and Bury St Edmunds MP) but I will also make representations because some of my constituents use the hospital and I'm sure the department will be aware that the ministers know what is happening there."

Most Read

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk MPs seek early talks over plans to upgrade A14

Dr Dan Poulter said Suffolk MPs would be pressing the government to keep its investment promises to the region. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town’s new innovation centre ‘set to provide economic boost’ to area

Nic Rumsey OF Jaynic: Cllr David Roach, West Suffolk Council and Cllr John Griffiths, West Suffolk Council breaking ground for the new EpiCentre innovation centre at Haverhill Picture: THE DESIGN OFFICE

Rail misery continues as commuters face another day of cancellations

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Fuller Flavour: It’s not negative or disrespectful for us fans to raise concerns

Ipswich Town were beaten at home by Bristol on Saturday and Karl Fuller says fans have a right to be concerned. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists