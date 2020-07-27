Poulter backs search for best small shop in area after Covid-19 crisis

Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has urged shop owners running independent businesses across his constituency to enter the national competition for the best small shop in the country.

Dr Poulter is calling on small shopkeepers across Central Suffolk and North Ipswich to enter the Best Small Shops Competition, celebrating the successes of small shops and the central role they play in their local community, particularly in response to Covid-19.

The Best Small Shops Competition is open to any in the UK. The competition is free to enter and all shops who enter will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

A shortlist will be announced in October with winners announced in November.

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

The shortlisted small shops will then be in with the chance to win one of five awards, including the newly launched award for small shops response to Covid-19.

Dr Poulter, said: “I would encourage any small shop to enter this competition. We all know the vital role that small shops and independent retailers play in supporting our local communities and contributing to our local economy here in Suffolk.

“Our small businesses have faced unprecedented circumstances in recent months, with many rising to the challenge and adapting the way they work to support our local communities.

“This competition is a chance to showcase the fantastic examples we have of small retailers in Suffolk and, of course, I would be thrilled to find a winner right here in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.”

The entries for 2020’s Best Small Shop competition are now open and close on Friday 11th September. Further guidance can be found here which is also the address for entries to be sent.