E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poulter backs search for best small shop in area after Covid-19 crisis

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 July 2020

Dr Dan Poulter is urging businesses like the Green River Cafe in Debenham to enter the small shops competition. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

Dr Dan Poulter is urging businesses like the Green River Cafe in Debenham to enter the small shops competition. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

Archant

Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has urged shop owners running independent businesses across his constituency to enter the national competition for the best small shop in the country.

Dr Poulter is calling on small shopkeepers across Central Suffolk and North Ipswich to enter the Best Small Shops Competition, celebrating the successes of small shops and the central role they play in their local community, particularly in response to Covid-19.

The Best Small Shops Competition is open to any in the UK. The competition is free to enter and all shops who enter will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

A shortlist will be announced in October with winners announced in November.

You may also want to watch:

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

The shortlisted small shops will then be in with the chance to win one of five awards, including the newly launched award for small shops response to Covid-19.

Dr Poulter, said: “I would encourage any small shop to enter this competition. We all know the vital role that small shops and independent retailers play in supporting our local communities and contributing to our local economy here in Suffolk.

“Our small businesses have faced unprecedented circumstances in recent months, with many rising to the challenge and adapting the way they work to support our local communities.

“This competition is a chance to showcase the fantastic examples we have of small retailers in Suffolk and, of course, I would be thrilled to find a winner right here in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.”

The entries for 2020’s Best Small Shop competition are now open and close on Friday 11th September. Further guidance can be found here which is also the address for entries to be sent.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rise in Suffolk dog thefts a ‘huge concern’, says rural officer

Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk police's rural crime team Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Face masks ‘can be a real problem’ for people with hearing loss

Matthew Coward, operations manager at The Hearing Care Centre, with one of the free badges. Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

Bids for ex-striker, Evans wants big money for Downes and a former Canary at Town - our most read stories this week

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore, centre, was the subject of our most-read story of the week. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rise in Suffolk dog thefts a ‘huge concern’, says rural officer

Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk police's rural crime team Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Face masks ‘can be a real problem’ for people with hearing loss

Matthew Coward, operations manager at The Hearing Care Centre, with one of the free badges. Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

Bids for ex-striker, Evans wants big money for Downes and a former Canary at Town - our most read stories this week

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore, centre, was the subject of our most-read story of the week. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Highly intelligent’ student dealt drugs to finance university fees

Joy Singarajah was jailed for a total of 15 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Poulter backs search for best small shop in area after Covid-19 crisis

Dr Dan Poulter is urging businesses like the Green River Cafe in Debenham to enter the small shops competition. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

‘Prominent’ vacant shop sells at auction

The former Workwear Solutions retail premises on Bevan Street East, Lowestoft has been sold at auction. Picture: Google Images