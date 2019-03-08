E-edition Read the EADT online edition
600 households blacked out after electrical fault fire

PUBLISHED: 19:42 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 18 October 2019

Emergency services were called at 5pm to the fire in Rushford Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More than 500 properties have been left without power after a suspected house fire from an electrical fault.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Suffolk and Norfolk were called at around 5pm to an incident in Rushford Road, Coney Weston.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire is now thought to have been from a fuse blowing at the local sub station, not a lightning strike as was first suspected.

UK Power Networks attended the incident and a spokesman said: "UK Power Networks were called to the Thetford Road area of Coney Weston following calls reporting loss of power.

"Our engineers attended and found a fault with a piece of our network equipment.

"Our engineers then turned off power to a further 600 properties in order to work safely.

"They will work as quickly and safely as possible to repair the fault and restore power."

There were four teams called to the scene of the incident, two from Suffolk and two from Norfolk.

When the teams arrived there was no fire but the spokesman for the council said they suspected if there was one, it had gone out fairly quickly.

Uk Power Networks apologised for the inconvenience caused, adding that customers should have power back "as soon as possible".

