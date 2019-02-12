Power cables block road near Saxmundham
PUBLISHED: 12:38 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 16 February 2019
A stretch of a road near Saxmundham has been closed by police due to fallen overhead power cables.
Police were called at around 11.20am today, Saturday, February 16, after receiving reports that a cable had come down in The Street, Sweffling, and was blocking the road.
Police officers are currently on scene to direct traffic around the incident.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service added that one engine, from Saxmundham, was also attending.
He added that engineers from UK Power Networks has arrived and were working to fix the problem.