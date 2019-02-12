Partly Cloudy

Power cables block road near Saxmundham

PUBLISHED: 12:38 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 16 February 2019

THe Street in Sweffling has been closed due to fallen overhead power cables Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

THe Street in Sweffling has been closed due to fallen overhead power cables Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A stretch of a road near Saxmundham has been closed by police due to fallen overhead power cables.

Police were called at around 11.20am today, Saturday, February 16, after receiving reports that a cable had come down in The Street, Sweffling, and was blocking the road.

Police officers are currently on scene to direct traffic around the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service added that one engine, from Saxmundham, was also attending.

He added that engineers from UK Power Networks has arrived and were working to fix the problem.

