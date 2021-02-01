Almost 300 homes left without power
Published: 8:05 AM February 1, 2021
A power cut knocked out supplies to almost 300 homes on the Shotley Peninsula.
UK Power Networks, which looks after power supply in the local area, said that it had been called to the area on Monday morning following reports of a power cut affecting a large number of homes.
At its height over 400 homes had lost power but it had since been able to reconnect some homes.
The power cut is thought to have been caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.
Engineers from UK Power Networks have been called to the area to help restore power.
They estimated that power would be restored between 8.30am and 9.30am.
