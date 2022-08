Hundreds of homes in Felixstowe have been affected by a power cut.

The issue was first reported in the town at just after 7.30am on Saturday morning.

The UK Power Network website is showing at least 497 households are affected.

It has been caused by an underground electricity cable which has faulted.

Engineers are currently working to fix the issue as quick as possible.