Published: 10:33 AM March 11, 2021

Hundreds more homes have been affected by a large power cut this morning

Hundreds more homes in Suffolk could be without power for several hours after strong winds battered the region.

A Met Office yellow-level warning came into force at 9pm last night, which will remain in place until 3pm this afternoon.

Earlier, over 200 homes in the Stowmarket area were left without power.

Now, more than 600 homes are currently without power in the Ixworth area.

UK Power Networks is heading to the scene but said that it did not expect to be able to restore power until between 11am and noon.

It said that it had been able to switch power back on to some people in the area through its control room.

"To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs," said UK Power Networks on its website.